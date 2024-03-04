(DNP) National Safety Day Theme 2024: Date, History, Significance & Posters

National Safety Day in India is observed every year on 4 March to spread awareness and commitment to working safely. The National Safety Council established the holiday to raise public awareness of all safety regulations, including those about the environment, workplace safety, traffic safety, and human health safety. The purpose of this day is to encourage the public and employees to reaffirm their commitment to working safely all year long. At the end, the day is all about shining the light on safety protocols and measures that need to be adhered to avoid any type of workplace accidents.

Let's know the history, significance, theme and activities for National Safety Day 2024.