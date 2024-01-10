National Road Safety Week 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Road Safety Rules

Following are some of the road safety rules and guidelines that everybody should follow to prevent road accidents.

1. Follow Lane Discipline: Drivers must always stay in their lanes while driving. Avoid unnecessary lane changes. If there is a need to change the lane, the driver must arrive at the centre first and then move to the other lane.

2. Adhere to Overtaking Rules: Drivers should overtake only when there is a requirement. While overtaking follow the rules, use the right indicators to signal your intention.

3. Be Mindful About Blind Spots: While changing lanes during driving, drivers must always be careful about blind spots to prevent collisions and accidents.

4. Maintain a Safe Distance: Drives should ensure to keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead. This will prevent accidents and collisions in case of sudden stops.