Mother's Day 2023 Date: When is Mother's Day in 2023? Importance Of Special Day

The United States was the first country to observe Mother's Day and the celebration of Mother's Day was initiated in 1908 by Anna Jarvis when she organized a remembrance event for her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis. Anna did this to pay tribute to her mother's dedication and sacrifices towards her family and the country since then her efforts are being recognized and the day is celebrated all around the globe.

This is special in so many ways. It helps us celebrate the bond of a mother and child- it can be different for mother-son duo and the mother-daughter duo. Daughters and sons share different bond with their mothers.

It is one day that we get to celebrate the mothers and mother-figures but we cannot thank them enough for their existence and contribution towards the family.

It reminds us to be grateful every day that we have mothers to look after us and worry for us and whatever we do, we can never replace them.

Mothers hold a special place in our core memory from childhood and she has been a part of everything as we grew up. She has been a silent supporter, loudest cheerleader and fighter, saving us from every trouble and difficulty.