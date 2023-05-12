Mother's Day 2023 Date: When is Mother's Day in 2023? Importance Of Special Day

Mother's day is one of the most special days of the year. It is not a birthday, anniversary, or festival but a day purely dedicated to mothers and their contribution. On the occasion of mother's day we celebrate the mothers and mother-like women in our life- it could be grand mothers, elder sisters, aunts, teachers, etc.
Mothers are the base of the life of a child, a child is a part of the mother and they always share a special bond. Thus, every year Mother's day is celebrated to recognise the importance and essence of this bond and the day is observed annually.
Every year the date for mother's day changes. Know the date and importance of Mother's day 2023 below.
Mother's Day 2023 Date
Mother's day is celebrated every year around the world on the second Sunday of May and this year Mother's day will be celebrated on 14 May 2023.
Mother's Day 2023: Importance
The United States was the first country to observe Mother's Day and the celebration of Mother's Day was initiated in 1908 by Anna Jarvis when she organized a remembrance event for her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis. Anna did this to pay tribute to her mother's dedication and sacrifices towards her family and the country since then her efforts are being recognized and the day is celebrated all around the globe.
This is special in so many ways. It helps us celebrate the bond of a mother and child- it can be different for mother-son duo and the mother-daughter duo. Daughters and sons share different bond with their mothers.
It is one day that we get to celebrate the mothers and mother-figures but we cannot thank them enough for their existence and contribution towards the family.
It reminds us to be grateful every day that we have mothers to look after us and worry for us and whatever we do, we can never replace them.
Mothers hold a special place in our core memory from childhood and she has been a part of everything as we grew up. She has been a silent supporter, loudest cheerleader and fighter, saving us from every trouble and difficulty.