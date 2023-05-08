Mother's Day 2023: Date, History, and Fun Ways to Celebrate the Special Day

Mothers are the connecting dot of the family and we cannot imagine even a day without our super moms. We may it or not but we will always miss our mothers, no matter in which part of the world we are. No one can replace their warm hugs, words of wisdom, and their food.
Mother's are like friends in need and thus with an aim to show love and affection for the mothers, we celebrate mother's day on different dates around the world. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May thus this year Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14.
Know the history, significance of mother's day below and know the fun ways to celebrate the day with your mother.
Mother's Day 2023: History & Significance
The United States was the first country where the celebration of Mother's Day was initiated in 1908 by Anna Jarvis. Anna organized a remembrance event for her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist that set up Mother's Day Work Clubs to help wounded soldiers during the Civil War. Anna Jarvis's did this to pay tribute to her mother's dedication and sacrifices towards her family and the country.
Anna Jarvis's efforts led was recognized and since then that day is celebrated as Mother's Day in the United States and it become a popular holiday that is celebrated worldwide.
Mother's Day can be taken as an opportunity to dedicate this day to the mothers and mother figures. It is a special day for letting the mothers know that they are loved and appreciated. This day helps us honor the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication of mothers in raising their children and contributing to both their families and communities.
Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day 2023
Everyone mother child-mother duo has their own way of celebrating their love and togetherness and it may differ from person to person. Thus, we have noted down a few common and standard ways to celebrate mother's day 2023:
You can watch a fun movie together. A movie on family, mother child connection would be relevant and you can call it a movie night with your favorite snacks and ice cream.
You can take your mother on a shopping date and help her find the best gifts for herself. You can guide to buy dresses and accessories that suits her.
You can cook together but make sure that your mother rests more and you do the cooking since you need to prepare a dish for her to make her feel special.
You can go for an arts and craft class together or a painting class (anything that your mother enjoys) and bring out the creativity in her that she may not get time to bring out with her busy schedule.
You can take your mother on a vacation wherein you plan everything and book the tickets but choose her favorite place or a city where she wanted to visit from a long time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)