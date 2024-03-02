Lunar Eclipse March 2024 To Coincide With Holi: Date, Time & Other Details

During a lunar eclipse, the moon darkens when it passes into the Earth's shadow and makes the sky dark for a brief period. This is going to be the first lunar eclipse of the year and hence it is a sight to behold. Simultaneously it is also clashing with one of the largest festivals celebrated across India, Holi. The festival of colors will be observed on March 25, the same date that the lunar eclipse is expected to happen. The lunar eclipse which is expected to happen on 25 March will be a penumbral lunar eclipse.
The date of the lunar eclipse is also clashing with the Holi celebrations so people are worried that the sutak period might affect the rituals but since it will not be visible in India, Holi rituals and puja can be performed in the Shubh Muhurat.
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Meaning
A Penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Sun, and the Moon are completely aligned. The earth's shadow prevents the sun's light from reaching the moon, and hence covers the moon completely or a part of the moon with its shadow.
What Time Is the Lunar Eclipse On March 25, 2024?
The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will start at 10:23 AM and will end at 3:02 PM on March 25. But will not be visible in India.
How Will the Lunar Eclipse Affect the Holi Celebration?
According to the traditions, when the lunar eclipse occurs, the sutak period is observed for the time. And during this period all kinds of auspicious activities are prohibited. But this time in India, no such sutak period will be observed since the eclipse will not be visible. But the lunar eclipse will be visible only in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and France.
