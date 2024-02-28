ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Holi 2024 Schedule: Dates Of Celebration In Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana

Holi is celebrated in different ways and by different names in Mathura, Barsana, and Vrindavan. Check the full list

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

In 2024, Holi will be celebrated on 25 March across the country. Holi celebrations typically last for 2 days - 24 March is Holika Dahan and 25 March will be celebrated with colors. But in some parts of India, there are few exceptional traditions. In the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh people believe that the festival of Holi is related to Lord Krishna. The Holi rituals in the Braj regions of Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon, and Barsana are said to be the most famous ones.

The traditional Holi festivity in Barsana, popularly known as The Lathmar Holi is world famous. In Braj, various festivals are celebrated during 40 days of Holi but the real festivities begin with Barsana Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

They are followed by other Holi festivals in major temples during the 7 days of Holi. People from every part of the world visit Mathura to experience the famous Braj Holi celebrations, with the Lathmar Holi and Laddoo Holi being particularly unique.

The Holi preparations in the Braj region begin in the Phulera region. Phulera Dooj falls on the second day of the waxing phase of the Phalgun month. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shri Krishna engages in Holi celebrations with flowers. Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 24 March this year. Holika Dahan occurs on Phalgun Purnima during an auspicious time without Bhadra. But due to Bhadra, there is no auspicious time in the evening for Holika Dahan, so this year the Holika Dahan rituals will take place late at night.

Holi 2024 Schedule: Dates Of Celebration In Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana

The schedule of celebrations in 2024 goes as:

  • 17 March 2024: Phag Invitational Festival and Laddu Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana

  • 18 March 2024: Lathmar Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana

  • 19 March 2024: Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon

  • 20 March 2024: Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan and Program at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

  • 21 March 2024: Stick Mar Holi at Gokul

  • 23 March 2024: Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan

  • 24 March 2024: Holika Dahan and Holi of flowers at Banke Bihari Temple

  • 25 March 2024: Main Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan

  • 26 March 2024: Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Holi   Mathura   Vrindavan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×