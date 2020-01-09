Grahan 2020: List of All Solar and Lunar Eclipse in the year 2020
This year in 2020, a total number of 6 eclipses will be seen throughout the world in specific places, in which the first eclipse will be a lunar eclipse and will occur on 10 January 2020. At the same time, the last eclipse of the year will be a solar eclipse, which will take place in the month of December on 14. Some of these eclipses will also be seen in India. To check the date and time of all lunar eclipses and solar eclipses in the year 2020, scroll below:
List of all Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse in 2020
- 10 January 2020 (Lunar Eclipse)
- Lunar Eclipse Timing: January 10, 10:37 am to January 11, 2:42 am.
- Where will it be seen: India, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia
- 5 June 2020 (Lunar Eclipse)
- Lunar Eclipse Timing: June 5, 11:15 pm to June 6, 2:34 pm.
- Where will it be seen: India, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia
- 21 June 2020 (Solar Eclipse)
- Solar Eclipse Timing: June 21, 9:15 am to 15:03 pm.
- Where will it be seen: India, Southeast Europe, Asia.
- 5 July 2020 (Lunar Eclipse)
- Lunar Eclipse Timing: July 5, 08:37 am to 11:22 am
- Where will it be seen: America, Southeast Europe, Africa.
- 30 November 2020 (Lunar Eclipse)
- Lunar Eclipse Timing: 30 November 01:02 AM to 05:23 PM.
- Where will it be seen: India, America, Pacific Ocean, Asia, Australia.
- 14 December 2020 (Solar Eclipse)
- Solar Eclipse Timing: December 14, 19:03 from December 15 to 12.
- Where will it be seen: This solar eclipse will not be seen in India.
What is Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse?
When the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the sunlight fully or partially is known as the solar eclipse. Scientifically, it is considered an astronomical phenomenon. At the same time, the lunar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in the shadow just behind the earth and the earth, sun and the moon are closely aligned, where the earth comes in between the sun and the moon.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)