Grahan 2020: List of All Solar and Lunar Eclipse in the year 2020

This year in 2020, a total number of 6 eclipses will be seen throughout the world in specific places, in which the first eclipse will be a lunar eclipse and will occur on 10 January 2020. At the same time, the last eclipse of the year will be a solar eclipse, which will take place in the month of December on 14. Some of these eclipses will also be seen in India. To check the date and time of all lunar eclipses and solar eclipses in the year 2020, scroll below: