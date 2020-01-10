Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2020: Date, Time and Where to watch

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on 10 January. This lunar eclipse will start at 10.37 pm and will end around 2:42 am. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be more than 4 hours. The special thing is that people in India can also witness the first lunar eclipse of the year. The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a penumbral eclipse in which the Earth, Sun and the Moon will be imperfectly aligned and in this, the Earth covers the moon fully or partially, blocking the rays of the Sun reaching the moon directly. Paush Purnima is also being held on 10 January this year.