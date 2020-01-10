Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2020: Date, Time and Where to watch
The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will take place on 10 January. This lunar eclipse will start at 10.37 pm and will end around 2:42 am. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be more than 4 hours. The special thing is that people in India can also witness the first lunar eclipse of the year. The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a penumbral eclipse in which the Earth, Sun and the Moon will be imperfectly aligned and in this, the Earth covers the moon fully or partially, blocking the rays of the Sun reaching the moon directly. Paush Purnima is also being held on 10 January this year.
If you also want to see the first lunar eclipse view of the year live, then check when, how and where can people watch the Lunar Eclipse Live mentioned down below.
Lunar Eclipse Timing and Date
- Time of lunar eclipse - from 10.37 pm on 10 January to 2.42 am on 11 January.
- Lunar Eclipse Period- more than 4 hours in total.
How and Where to See Lunar Eclipse Online?
It is not advised to see the eclipse with naked eyes as it can be very harmful. Whether it is a solar eclipse or a lunar eclipse, scientists/experts advise people to watch the eclipse with solar sunglasses. People can also see the live streaming of the lunar eclipse live at www.timeanddate.com. Apart from online live streaming, people can also witness the lunar eclipse on their smart gadgets. The first lunar eclipse will also be seen in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.
Sutak Period Timing
Sutak period starts about 12 hours before the eclipse. However, this time there will be no Sutak period. According to astrologers, the penumbral lunar eclipse is excluded from the category of eclipses in the scriptures. For this reason, the Sutak period will not take place on this first penumbral lunar eclipse.
When Will the Next Eclipse Take Place?
Here is the list of Eclipses that will occur this year:
- June 5 - Lunar eclipse
- June 21 - Solar eclipse
- July 5 - Lunar eclipse
- 30 November - Lunar eclipse
- December 14 - Solar eclipse