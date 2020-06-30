Bank Holidays in July 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists Here

In the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

In the month of July, festivals like Guru Purnima, MHIP Day and Martyr’s Day will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

As coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 5-lakh mark by the end of July, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs also issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 which aim to open up more activities in areas outside the containment zones. The new guidelines will come in effect from 1 July.