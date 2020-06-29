The Centre on Monday, 29 June, has announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ which have to be implemented till 31 July.According to the government, lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till 31 July. In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed.“Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings among others to remain prohibited till 31 July,” reads the order.Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till 31 July: What’s Allowed? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.