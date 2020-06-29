The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 19,459 to 5,48,318 on Monday, 29 June, while the death toll increased by 380 to 16,475. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,10,120 active cases in the country, while 3,21,722 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has crossed half a million, according to a tally by news agency AFP. More than 10 million people have been infected by the virus since it first emerged late last year.Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,493 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the worst-affected state to 1,64,626In Delhi, over 83,000 people have been infected, as it recorded 2,889 new cases on SundayA complete lockdown is in force in Assam’s Guwahati starting 29 JuneThe number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 19,459 to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll increased by 380 to 16,475. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,10,120 active cases in the country, while 3,21,722 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.The coronavirus death toll worldwide has crossed half a million, according to a tally by news agency AFP. More than 10 million people have been infected by the virus since it first emerged late last year. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.