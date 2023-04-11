Laylat al-Qadr 2023 Date: When To Celebrate the Night of Power in India?
Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Power is observed on odd numbered nights in the last ten days of Ramadan.
Laylat al-Qadr or also known as Laylat ul-Qadr has a great significance for Muslims all around the globe. The night of power is observed in the holy month of Ramadan and it is the same night during which the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by angel Jibreel.
Laylat al-Qadr is observed in the last ten days of the Ramadan and it is considered as the Night of Measures, Night of Decree, and the Night of Value.
Muslims celebrate the Laylat al-Qadr whole night with great zeal and enthusiasm by reciting Holy Quran, offering prayers, and seeking forgiveness. It is also called as the 'Night of Forgiveness' because Allah forgives all the sins of believers during this night.
Let us read about the date of Laylat al-Qadr 2023 in India, its significance, and how to celebrate the night of power.
Laylat al-Qadr 2023 Date in India
Laylat al-Qadr is celebrated among Muslims on different dates every year. Basically, the night of power is observed on odd numbered dates in the last 10 days of Ramadan. This year, the Laylat al-Qadr may be celebrated on 18 April 2023.
Laylat al-Qadr Significance and How To Celebrate the Night of Power?
There is great significance of Laylat al-Qadr. During this night, angel Jibreel revealed Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The night of forgiveness is mentioned in the Holy Quran [Surah Al-Qadr; 97:1-5] as:
"In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful Verily! We have sent it (this Quran) down in the Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr). And what will make you know what the Night of Decree is? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. Therein descend the angels and the Ruh (Jibril) by Allah's Permission with all Decrees, Peace! until the appearance of dawn."
Muslims celebrate the Laylat al-Qadr by reciting Holy Quran and Surah al-Qadr, offering extra prayers, engaging in activities of charity, and staying awake whole night while seeking forgiveness from Allah. According to Muslims, the prayers performed on one night of Laylat al-Qadr are multiplied by multifold and the worshippers are forgiven for their sins. It is the best night among all other nights of the year.
