Ramadan Recipes for Iftar: Try These 5 Special & Delicious Recipes This Ramzan
Ramadan Recipes for Iftar: Here is the list of easy and delicious dishes for Ramzan.
The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing and Muslims all around the world are keeping their fasts from dawn to dusk. The special meal that is taken before sunrise to keep the fast is called Suhoor or Sehri, and the meal that is taken after breaking the fast at sunset is called Iftar.
Who would not like to have a scrumptious and luscious Iftar meal after a day-long, strict fast? Therefore, we have got some of the best Iftar recipes for you to enjoy this Ramadan, please check them below.
5 Best Ramadan Recipes To Try for Iftar
Thinking of different dishes everyday during Ramadan can be a daunting task. Hence, we've curated some tasty and unique recipes for you that will not just make your Iftar exciting but tasty as well.
1. Fried and Crispy Chicken: This is one of the easiest and simplest recipes that you can try for the Iftar meal this Ramadan. To make this, you need ingredients such as chicken (160 to 200 gms), green chilli paste (1 tbsp), kasoori methi (1 gm), oil, lemon juice (1 tbsp), red chilli powder, 1 egg, salt (as per taste), ginger garlic paste, buttermilk, rice flour, and gram flour.
Method: Take a big bowl, pour some buttermilk in it along with all the spices to prepare a brine. Now transfer the brine to a plastic bag that can be closed to a gallon capacity, add chicken to it, and keep it in the refrigerator for overnight.
In a sizable heavy-bottomed, high-sided skillet, heat 1 inch of oil to a medium-high heat. Take gram flour in a bowl and add spices to add followed by continuous whisking from few minutes. Add chicken pieces to it and coat them properly.
Remove the excess coating and add as many pieces of chicken to the skillet as you can. Deep fry the chicken for 10 to 12 minutes, until all the pieces turn brown in colour. Transfer the fried chicken to a serving bowl or plate enjoy.
2. Haldi Malai ki Subzi: This may not be a dish that you have heard about a lot but trust me its creaminess and taste will make you a fan of it. The ingredients used for making this dish are given below.
Ghee (5 gms)
Refined Oil (8 gms)
Kasoori methi (3 gms)
Salt (as per taste)
Chena (10 gms)
Malai (20 gms)
Boiled long beans stringed (10 gms)
Boiled diced carrot (10gms)
Edamame (10gms)
Potli masala (5gms)
Chopped onion (20 gms)
Chopped tomato (15 gms)
Chopped green chili (5gms)
Chopped ginger (4 gms)
Boiled cauliflower (10 gms)
Roasted and crushed fresh turmeric (20 gms)
Cumin powder (3 gms)
Yellow chili powder (3 gms)
Method: Take a pan and add oil and ghee to it and let it heat for few seconds. Now add cumin seeds and let them turn brown. Add chopped onion and let them turn golden brown, and then add tomato and garlic. Let all the ingredients cook for almost 10 minutes on a medium flame.
Now add fresh turmeric and cook for 10 minutes. Add yellow chilli powder followed by kasoori methi and potli masala. Add some water and let the ingredients boil for some time.
Add all the vegetables followed by salt, as per your taste. Cover the pan with a lid and let the vegetables cook on a simmer for five to seven minutes. Now add malai and stir the ingredients for a few seconds. Lastly, add chena and cook the mixture for another five minutes. The dish is ready to serve, You can also garnish the dish with coriander, fresh cream, and other toppings of your choice. Serve it hot with a bread or rice.
3. Sharbat Rooh Afza: This is one of the easiest yet tasty recipes for Iftar during Ramadan. The ingredients required are:
Water
Rooh Afza Sharbat
Milk
Elaichi
Add 1 cup water, 200 ml milk, 1 Elaichi, and 100 ml Rooh Afza syrup to a blender. Let the ingredients blend for some time. Serve chilled and garnish with the dry fruits and toppings of your choice.
4. Black Chana Chat: For making kala (black) chana, following ingredients are must:
Black Chana (80gms)
Chat masala (5 gms)
Salt (as per taste)
Chopped onion (30 gms)
Lemon juice (1 tbsp)
Chopped tomato (30 gms)
Coriander leaves
Green chilli (3 gms)
Method: Boil black chana and transfer them to a bowl along with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, and other ingredients mentioned above. Mix them well and serve fresh. Also, garnish the dish with coriander leaves, lemon wedges, or any other toppings of your choice.
5. Badam Sharbat: Almonds (Badam) are good for overall health and during Ramadan when your body might be deprived of essential nutrinets, consuming almonds provide you the nutrients and energy. Let us check out the Badam sharbat recipe that you must try for sure this Ramadan.
Ingredients: Chilled milk, almonds, elaichi powder, condensed milk, and crushed ice.
Method: Take a few almonds and soak them in hot water for about half an hour. Now peel them off and cut them. Keep some almond pieces aside and put the remaining into a blender along with ice, milk, condensed milk, and elaichi powder. Blend all the ingredients well and then transfer the liquid into a glass. Now garnish the Badam sharbat with the remaining chopped almonds. Serve chilled for better taste.
