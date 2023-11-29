Join Us On:
Important Days in December 2023: List of All National & International Events

Important Days in December 2023: Christmas to New Year Eve, check full list here.

Important Days in December 2023: List of All National & International Events
December is not only the last month of the year but also the most exciting one. Some people are thrilled to witness fresh snowfall while others are ecstatic about welcoming the New Year. There are a total of 31 days in December and almost each day marks a special event. In India, although the festive season is over, some important events that will be observed are Christmas and New Year.

As the year ends with December, the month brings happiness, positivity, hopes, and celebrations. In between the festive atmosphere and glittering décor, there are a number of important days and festivals that serve as a reminder of global issues, honour historical occurrences, and celebrate diversity of cultures. Let us check out the list of all important National and International events in December 2023 below.

List of Important Days in December 2023 (National/International)

Here is the list of all important days and festivals that will occur in December 2023.

1 December 2023

  • World AIDS Day

  • Day Without Art Day

  • Constipation Awareness Month Starts

2 December 2023

  • International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

  • National Pollution Control Day (India)

  • World Computer Literacy Day 

  • Global Fat Bike Day

  • Candle Day

  • Play Basketball Day

3 December 2023

  • International Day of People with Disabilities or World Disability Day

  • Make a Gift Day

  • World Coati Day

  • Let's Hug Day

4 December 2023

  • Indian Navy Day

  • International Cheetah Day

  • World Wildlife Conservation Day

  • Wear Brown Shoes Day

  • Santa's List Day

  • Walt Disney Day

  • St. Francis Xavier Festival 

5 December 2023

  • International Volunteer Day

  • World Soil Day

  • International Ninja Day

  • Bathtub Party Day

6 December 2023

  • BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

  • Put On Your Shoes Day

  • St Nicolas Day 

  • Mitten Tree Day

  • National Microwave Oven Day

7 December 2023

  • Armed Forces Flag Day 

  • International Civil Aviation Day

8 December 2023

  • Bodhi Day

  • Lost and Found Day

  • Pretend To Be a Time Traveller Day

9 December 2023

  • International Anti-Corruption Day 

  • Gingerbread Decorating Day

  • Christmas Card Day

  • World Techno Day

  • International Shareware Day

  • International Day of Veterinary Medicine

10 December 2023

  • Human Rights Day

  • Worldwide Candle Lighting Day

  • World Choral Day

  • International Animal Rights Day

  • Nobel Prize Day

11 November 2023

  • International Mountain Day

  • UNICEF Day

12 November 2023

  • International Universal Health Coverage Day

  • Gingerbread House Day

13 December 2023

  • National Horse Day

  • National Cocoa Day

14 December 2023

  • National Energy Conservation Day

  • Free Shipping Day

  • Roast Chestnuts Day

  • Monkey Day

  • Sustainable Entrepreneurship Day

15 December 2023

  • National Wear Your Pearls Day

  • National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

16 December 2023

  • Day of Reconciliation

  • Stupid Toy Day

17 December 2023

  • Wright Brothers Day

18 December 2023

  • National Minorities Rights Day (India)

  • International Migrants Day

  • World Arabic Language Day

  • Bake Cookies Day

19 December 2023

  • Goa Liberation Day

20 December 2023

  • International Human Solidarity Day 

  • Games Day

  • Go Caroling Day

21 December 2023

  • World Saree Day

  • International Dalek Remembrance Day

  • International Energy Drink Day

  • Hambug Day

  • Ribbon Candy Day

22 December 2023

  • National Mathematics Day (India)

  • Forefather's Day

23 December 2023

  • National Farmer's Day or Kisan Diwas

  • Blue Christmas

24 December 2023

  • National Consumer Rights Day (India)

25 December 2023

  • Good Governance Day 

  • Christmas Day

26 December 2023

  • Veer Bal Diwas

  • Boxing Day

27 December 2023

  • Visit the Zoo Day

  • International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

28 December 2023

  • National Call a Friend Day

  • National Chocolate Candy Day

  • National Card Playing Day

29 December 2023

  • Tick Tock Day

  • National Pepper Pot Day

30 December 2023

  • National Bacon Day

  • National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

31 December 2023

  • New Year's Eve

  • Make Up Your Mind Day

  • No Interruptions Day

  • Universal Hour of Peace

  • Unlucky Day

