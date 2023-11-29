Important Days in December 2023: List of All National & International Events

December is not only the last month of the year but also the most exciting one. Some people are thrilled to witness fresh snowfall while others are ecstatic about welcoming the New Year. There are a total of 31 days in December and almost each day marks a special event. In India, although the festive season is over, some important events that will be observed are Christmas and New Year.

As the year ends with December, the month brings happiness, positivity, hopes, and celebrations. In between the festive atmosphere and glittering décor, there are a number of important days and festivals that serve as a reminder of global issues, honour historical occurrences, and celebrate diversity of cultures. Let us check out the list of all important National and International events in December 2023 below.