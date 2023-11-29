Important Days in December 2023: List of All National & International Events

December is not only the last month of the year but also the most exciting one. Some people are thrilled to witness fresh snowfall while others are ecstatic about welcoming the New Year. There are a total of 31 days in December and almost each day marks a special event. In India, although the festive season is over, some important events that will be observed are Christmas and New Year.
As the year ends with December, the month brings happiness, positivity, hopes, and celebrations. In between the festive atmosphere and glittering décor, there are a number of important days and festivals that serve as a reminder of global issues, honour historical occurrences, and celebrate diversity of cultures. Let us check out the list of all important National and International events in December 2023 below.
List of Important Days in December 2023 (National/International)
Here is the list of all important days and festivals that will occur in December 2023.
1 December 2023
World AIDS Day
Day Without Art Day
Constipation Awareness Month Starts
2 December 2023
International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
National Pollution Control Day (India)
World Computer Literacy Day
Global Fat Bike Day
Candle Day
Play Basketball Day
3 December 2023
International Day of People with Disabilities or World Disability Day
Make a Gift Day
World Coati Day
Let's Hug Day
4 December 2023
Indian Navy Day
International Cheetah Day
World Wildlife Conservation Day
Wear Brown Shoes Day
Santa's List Day
Walt Disney Day
St. Francis Xavier Festival
5 December 2023
International Volunteer Day
World Soil Day
International Ninja Day
Bathtub Party Day
6 December 2023
BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary
Put On Your Shoes Day
St Nicolas Day
Mitten Tree Day
National Microwave Oven Day
7 December 2023
Armed Forces Flag Day
International Civil Aviation Day
8 December 2023
Bodhi Day
Lost and Found Day
Pretend To Be a Time Traveller Day
9 December 2023
International Anti-Corruption Day
Gingerbread Decorating Day
Christmas Card Day
World Techno Day
International Shareware Day
International Day of Veterinary Medicine
10 December 2023
Human Rights Day
Worldwide Candle Lighting Day
World Choral Day
International Animal Rights Day
Nobel Prize Day
11 November 2023
International Mountain Day
UNICEF Day
12 November 2023
International Universal Health Coverage Day
Gingerbread House Day
13 December 2023
National Horse Day
National Cocoa Day
14 December 2023
National Energy Conservation Day
Free Shipping Day
Roast Chestnuts Day
Monkey Day
Sustainable Entrepreneurship Day
15 December 2023
National Wear Your Pearls Day
National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
16 December 2023
Day of Reconciliation
Stupid Toy Day
17 December 2023
Wright Brothers Day
18 December 2023
National Minorities Rights Day (India)
International Migrants Day
World Arabic Language Day
Bake Cookies Day
19 December 2023
Goa Liberation Day
20 December 2023
International Human Solidarity Day
Games Day
Go Caroling Day
21 December 2023
World Saree Day
International Dalek Remembrance Day
International Energy Drink Day
Hambug Day
Ribbon Candy Day
22 December 2023
National Mathematics Day (India)
Forefather's Day
23 December 2023
National Farmer's Day or Kisan Diwas
Blue Christmas
24 December 2023
National Consumer Rights Day (India)
25 December 2023
Good Governance Day
Christmas Day
26 December 2023
Veer Bal Diwas
Boxing Day
27 December 2023
Visit the Zoo Day
International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
28 December 2023
National Call a Friend Day
National Chocolate Candy Day
National Card Playing Day
29 December 2023
Tick Tock Day
National Pepper Pot Day
30 December 2023
National Bacon Day
National Bicarbonate of Soda Day
31 December 2023
New Year's Eve
Make Up Your Mind Day
No Interruptions Day
Universal Hour of Peace
Unlucky Day
