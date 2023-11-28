7 Best Places To Visit in India With Friends & Family for New Year Celebrations

Following is the list of some best places in India that you must visit on New Year with friends and family to have the best experience of life.

1. Goa: Also known as the 'Mini Las Vegas' of the country, Goa is a perfect destination for people to visit on New Year. If you are a party animal, what could be best than welcoming the New Year in the party capital of the country. Goa is one of the best New Year destinations in India because of the countless parties, amazing night club events, scrumptious foods, water activities, beach parties, and many more. In short, if you are a lively person who loves pomp and show, then Goa is the best option for you.

2. Ooty: People who would like to start their New Year with peace, calmness, solitude and tranquillity must definitely visit Ooty. If you are someone who enjoys nature and wants to welcome the New Year 2024 with a special friend, then there is no place better than Ooty. Not only you will get the best options for spending quality time but you will also enjoy serene music, bar hopping, and fireworks in the streets.