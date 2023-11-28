7 Best Places To Visit in India With Friends & Family for New Year Celebrations

The New Year is almost around the corner and we can't hold our excitement. Are you someone who hasn't planned yet about the New Year? Well, you do not need to worry because we have got your back. Read this article till end to check out some best and budget friendly places in India that you can visit with friends and family to have the best celebration of the year.
If you are someone who enjoys boozing, fun parties, boisterous merrymaking, cultural dancing, dauntless adventures, relaxing in the untampered nature, beach views, and more, you must definitely visit any of the below mentioned places in the country to kickstart the New Year 2024 with a bang.
Best Places To Visit in India on New Year
Following is the list of some best places in India that you must visit on New Year with friends and family to have the best experience of life.
1. Goa: Also known as the 'Mini Las Vegas' of the country, Goa is a perfect destination for people to visit on New Year. If you are a party animal, what could be best than welcoming the New Year in the party capital of the country. Goa is one of the best New Year destinations in India because of the countless parties, amazing night club events, scrumptious foods, water activities, beach parties, and many more. In short, if you are a lively person who loves pomp and show, then Goa is the best option for you.
2. Ooty: People who would like to start their New Year with peace, calmness, solitude and tranquillity must definitely visit Ooty. If you are someone who enjoys nature and wants to welcome the New Year 2024 with a special friend, then there is no place better than Ooty. Not only you will get the best options for spending quality time but you will also enjoy serene music, bar hopping, and fireworks in the streets.
3. Jaipur - The Pink City: If you are someone who likes royalty and wants to experience the life style of kings and queens, then Jaipur is the best option for you in the country. You can book a room in Rambagh Palace to fulfil your dream of experiencing royalty. Besides, you can visit amazing places like City Palace, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, and more. Rajasthani culture and cuisine is something that you would definitely remember the rest of your lives.
4. Mumbai: Also known as 'The City of Dreams', Mumbai is one of the best places to visit in India for New Year celebrations. From unrestricted boozing to live celebrity performances, you will get everything here to start your New Year with dazzle. Marine drives, beaches, fireworks, night parties, Essel World, Gateway of India, shopping, street foods, Juhu Chowpati, and Bandra are some of the main attractions of this city.
5. New Delhi: The capital city of India is the best option for those who want to enjoy good food, shopping, parties, booze, DJ parties all at one place. The mesmerizing fireworks surrounding the iconic India Gate and the hustle and bustle of Haus Khas Village is something that will make your New Year plan a hit. Scrumptious food of old Delhi and a visit to historical Qutub Minar will make your New Year trip even more interesting. If you are a shopaholic, then street markets like Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Purani Dili, and Karol Bagh are the best options for you in the city.
6. Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: This place is a heaven for people who want to witness fresh snow fall on New Year. When it comes to natural beauty, Kashmir needs no introduction. Famous Gandola cable car ride, snow clad mountains, ice skating, snowboarding, and trekking are some of the major tourist attractions of this place. You can also enjoy new year parties at this place in the spine chilling cold.
7. Gokarna: Are you someone who can't afford visiting Goa on New Year? Well, do not worry because Gokarna is a place that will give you similar vibes to that of Goa. The electrifying beach parties are the main attractions of this place. Besides, boat trips and hiking may also intrigue you to visit this place with friends. Gokarna is known as the beach paradise in Karnataka.
