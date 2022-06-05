ADVERTISEMENT

Happy World Environment Day 2022: Quotes, Posters, Slogans, Wishes, and Images

Happy World Environment Day 2022: Raise awareness about protecting the environment on this day.

World Environment Day is observed on 5 June every year. The United Nations (UN) established the day in 1972. Since then, World Environment Day is being observed on 5 June all over the world. The day is celebrated by encouraging actions and awareness regarding the conservation of the environment. World Environment Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 5 June 2022.

There are different organisations and people who celebrate this day by teaching others the importance of nature. It is important for everyone to understand that they need to take care of the environment. It is our responsibility to come together and do everything that is possible to make the environment better. World Environment Day is especially observed to spread awareness about nature.

On World Environment Day 2022, everybody should take the initiative to teach each other ways of taking care of the environment better. It is crucial to improve the environment and preserve it for posterity.

Happy World Environment Day 2022 Wishes

Here are some quotes, wishes, and messages that you can share with your loved ones on World Environment Day 2022, which is on Sunday, 5 June 2022.

  • World Environment Day is not just a day that needs to be celebrated, it is also a reminder to take the best care of our surroundings. Happy World Environment Day 2022 to everyone.

  • On World Environment Day 2022, we should promise to make our planet greener and healthier. Happy World Environment Day 2022.

  • Earth is our home so we should strive to keep it clean and green. Let's celebrate World Environment Day 2022 together keeping this thought in mind.

  • We should start protecting our environment from now so that we do not regret our actions later. Happy World Environment Day 2022.

Happy World Environment Day 2022 Quotes

  • "The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it." - Robert Swan

  • "Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty." - John Ruskin

  • "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed." - Mahatma Gandhi

  • "The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share." - Lady Bird Johnson

