Brother's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status
Celebrate the Brother's Day 2022 with these quotes, messages and WhatsApp status.
Brother's Day is celebrated on 24 May every year. Brother's day celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters, brothers and brothers, and other bonds of brotherhood.
We all love our brothers who are quirky and annoying but the most loving persons and secret keepers.
Let's celebrate this day and our brothers with the famous quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status.
Brother's Day 2022:Famous Quotes
"Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone." – Jolene Perry
"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." – Marc Brown
"The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe." – Rachel Weisz
“The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose.” – Garrison Keillor
There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too." – Anna Quindlen
"I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, and gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at." – Maya Angelou
Brother's Day 2022: Messages and WhatsApp Status
"When brothers are around, we know that we are going to be fine because they are there with us. Happy Brother's Day!"
"Few friends can stand strong as a brother would. Happy Brother's Day!"
"A brother is like a gift from God that we can cherish forever. Happy Brother’s Day."
"Wishing Happy Brother's Day to the best brother in the world.
Brothers are our best friends and secret keepers. Happy Brother's Day!"
"Happy Brother’s Day, dear brother! Thank you for always being the friend and guardian I want!"
