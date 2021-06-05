Floods, Forest Fires: SOS From Uttarakhand on Environment Day 2021

When we cut down forests, we don’t think about the consequences we might have to face in the near future. The COVID-19 virus is a scathing example of what humans have to face as a consequence of disrupting nature. Transmission of diseases from animal to humans is merely an impact we are facing at present, but drought, flood, glacier burst, food and water insecurity are growing challenges for the future.

I am fortunate to have grown up in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. Around 71 percent of the state’s geographical is covered by forests. My knowledge of the Himalayan ecosystem is founded on my childhood experience and seven years of research as a primatologist.

I have observed some progressive, drastic changes due to environmental factors that highlight the fragility of the Himalayas. Few of these are noted here.