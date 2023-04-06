Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages & Quotes for Facebook Status

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes 2023: Every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm among people in India. It is a Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, the son of Anjana and Kesari. Lord Hanuman is one of the important deities in Hinduism and is also believed to be the son of Vayu Deva (the Wind God).

This year, Hanuman Jayanti or Hanumath Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, 6 April 2023. People observe this festival with pomp and grandeur by visiting temples, performing special rituals, keeping fasts, and offering prayers by worshipping the idol of Hanuman Ji.

Let us read about some Hanuman Jayanti 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.