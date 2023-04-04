Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri List and Mantra

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the auspicious festivals for the people who worship Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and it falls on the Shukla Purnima of Chaitra month. It is one of the important festival for the Hindus and the devotees revere Lord Hanuman as one of the most beloved deities in Hinduism. He is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva and the greatest disciple of Lord Ram.

According to Hindu mythology, Kesari and Anjani gave birth to Lord Hanuman. He is known for his utmost devotion to Lord Ram, his selfless service, humility, and fearlessness. He is believed to be an ideal karma yogi- a symbol of strength and energy. He is worshipped a divine creature with magical powers that can conquer evil spirits. Know the date, Tithi, Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Samagri, and mantras for Hanuman Jayanti 2023.