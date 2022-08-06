Happy Friendship Day 2022: Download WhatsApp Stickers and Send GIFs to Friends
Happy Friendship Day 2022: The day will be observed in India on Sunday, 7 August 2022.
International Friendship Day 2022 was observed globally on 30 July 2022. However, in India, Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on the first Sunday of August, which is 7 August 2022. The day is observed to celebrate friendships and it promotes the idea of meeting new people. The day is special to everyone irrespective of age. People like to celebrate Friendship Day grandly. They wish their friends and arrange surprises to make them feel special on this day.
It is important to note that the occasion of Friendship Day 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 7 August 2022 in India. As the day is approaching near, people have already started making elaborate plans to celebrate. People send wishes, messages, and good luck to each other on Friendship Day. It is a day that is filled with happiness.
Do you want to send WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to your best friends on Friendship Day 2022? Here are all the ways and steps that you should follow to send stickers to your friends. Wish them on this day and try out different ideas to make your friends feel special.
Happy Friendship Day 2022: Steps To Send WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Friends
Let's take a look at the steps to download and send WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to friends on the occasion of Friendship Day 2022, which will be celebrated on 7 August in India:
Go to Google Play Store app on your phone.
Search for apps like Friendship Day WhatsApp stickers and GIFs on Play Store.
Now click on the option that says Install.
Once the app is installed, you can use the stickers and GIFs present.
Open a chat on your WhatsApp.
Click on the Emoji option and then add your favourite Friendship Day stickers/GIFs.
Tap on the sticker you want to send to your best friend.
Click on send and the sticker or GIF will reach your best friend's inbox.
The stickers will be saved on your WhatsApp so you can use them whenever you want. One can also use the WhatsApp Friendship Day GIFs that are already present on the app.
There are numerous WhatsApp sticker download options on Play Store so a person can select one from them according to their choice. Send messages, stickers, and GIFs to your best friend on Friendship Day 2022.
