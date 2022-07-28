International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings & WhatsApp Status

Friends are an integral part of our life. We can't imagine life to be fun or bearable through the ups and downs without our close friends. Friendship is often a bond that people cherish forever, no matter how old they get.

It is a lovely bonding without which life seems to be boring and dull. Friendships can help reduce stress, strengthen self-esteem, and even create a sense of belonging.

International Friendship Day is celebrated on 30 July every year around the world. This day aims to celebrate friendship while also promoting the idea of meeting new people and making friends.

The idea of celebrating friendship day is to bridge the gaps between people despite differences in race, language, and culture. Let's share these greetings, wishes, messages, quotes, and WhatsApp status to promote the idea.