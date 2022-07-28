International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings & WhatsApp Status
Share these quotes, messages, wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp status on International Friendship Day 2022.
Friends are an integral part of our life. We can't imagine life to be fun or bearable through the ups and downs without our close friends. Friendship is often a bond that people cherish forever, no matter how old they get.
It is a lovely bonding without which life seems to be boring and dull. Friendships can help reduce stress, strengthen self-esteem, and even create a sense of belonging.
International Friendship Day is celebrated on 30 July every year around the world. This day aims to celebrate friendship while also promoting the idea of meeting new people and making friends.
The idea of celebrating friendship day is to bridge the gaps between people despite differences in race, language, and culture. Let's share these greetings, wishes, messages, quotes, and WhatsApp status to promote the idea.
International Friendship Day 2022: Quotes
"Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” – Anais Nin
“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” – Arnold H. Glasgow
“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” – William Shakespeare
“Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart.” – Washington Irving
“Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change it’s path but will never ever dry up.” – Pinaki Prasad Mohanty
Happy friendship day to you all. Sending love and best wishes to you on this International Friendship Day.
It is never too late to tell your friends that they have always held a special place in your heart. Warm wishes on International Friendship Day 2022!
Dear best friend, may God bless you with the best of things since you’ve always brought out the best in me and supported me. Thank you for everything.
Friends are bundles of joy. You can't thank them enough for being supportive and kind and for believing in you when no one else did. Thank God for your friend.
A best friend is someone who knows the rhythm of your heart and is ready to tune their own hearts at the same rhythm. Happy friendship day dear best friend!
Close friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. May this be the best year for my close friends.
