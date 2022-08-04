Friendship Day 2022 in India: Why Is It Observed on the First Sunday of August?

The history of Friendship day dates back to 1920. The Idea of Friendship Day was first introduced in 1930 by Joyce Hall (founder of Hallmark Cards). Prior to that Greeting Card National Association, in 1920, tried to promote the concept as a part of its strategy to increase the sales of greeting cards. People realised it and the concept failed.

In 1958, World Friendship Crusade also proposed the idea but it was not successful. Finally, in 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared 30 July as the International Friendship Day to encourage peace, unity, and happiness among people.

Different countries celebrate Friendship Day on different dates. India observes the day on the first Sunday of August. The exact reason behind why India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August is not clear.