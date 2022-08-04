Friendship Day 2022 in India: Why Is It Observed on the First Sunday of August?
Friendship Day 2022: India and Malaysia celebrates the day on First Sunday of August.
Although International Friendship Day is recognised globally on 30 July, India observes Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. National Friendship Day is celebrated every year to cherish and embrace our beautiful relationship with our friends who play multiple roles in our life as confidants, partners, companions, secret keepers, and more.
Friendship is one of the most beautiful, precious, and selfless bonds in the world. We share all our moments with friends, be it happy or sad. It is rightly said that friends are our extended family because we get to choose them and they are there for us when no one else is. Whenever we feel low and need a shoulder to cry on, the first person that comes to our mind is a true friend.
Everyone needs a friend no matter how successful a person is. Friendship Day is celebrated to honor, respect, and shower love on our friends to make them feel special and embrace their presence in our life.
Friendship Day 2022: Date in India
Friendship Day 2022 will be observed in India on 07 August 2022, which is the first Sunday of the month.
Friendship Day History: Why Does India Celebrate Friendship Day on the First Sunday of August?
The history of Friendship day dates back to 1920. The Idea of Friendship Day was first introduced in 1930 by Joyce Hall (founder of Hallmark Cards). Prior to that Greeting Card National Association, in 1920, tried to promote the concept as a part of its strategy to increase the sales of greeting cards. People realised it and the concept failed.
In 1958, World Friendship Crusade also proposed the idea but it was not successful. Finally, in 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared 30 July as the International Friendship Day to encourage peace, unity, and happiness among people.
Different countries celebrate Friendship Day on different dates. India observes the day on the first Sunday of August. The exact reason behind why India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August is not clear.
Following are the dates of Friendship Day in different countries:
India: First Sunday of August
Malaysia: First Sunday of August
United States (Oberlin, Ohio): 9 April
South Africa: 16 April
Ukraine: 9 June
Mexico: 14 February
