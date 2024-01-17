Guru Gobind Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and Quotes

1. If you are strong, torture not the weak,

And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”

2. Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,

Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.”

3. In ego, there is no peace; in humility, there is no conflict."

4. "One who performs selfless service, without thought of reward, shall attain his Lord and Master."

5. "To serve others is the highest religion."

6. "Without the Name, there is no peace."

7. "One who conquers his own mind, conquers the world."

8. "All paths lead to the One God; only fools argue whether the path undertaken is short or long."

9. "When all efforts prove futile, only then is the Lord’s intervention realized."

10. "He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."