Guru Gobind Singh Birthday 2023: Things You Must Know About 10th Guru of Sikhs
Guru Gobind Singh Birthday 2023 is celebrated today, 5 January 2023.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday 2023: The birthday of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is today, 5 January 2023. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in Patna. He is one of the major religious figures who has fought against social injustice and persecution.
People observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to honour the valiant Sikh leader who has inspired millions of people all over the world.
At the age of nine, Guru Gobind Singh Ji succeeded his father Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji as the tenth Sikh leader.
Every year on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Gurudwaras are decked and people offers special prayers in honor of the brave Sikh leader. His birthday is celebrated with Bhajans, Kirtans, Ardaas, and Langar is served all day long.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday 2023: All You Must Know About the 10th Sikh Guru
After the martyrdom of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji, Guru Gobind Singh became the 10th leader of Sikhs at the age of nine.
The actual name of Guru Gobind Singh Ji was Gobind Rai.
The sacred Khalsa Vani of Sikhs "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh" has been formed by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
The basic five principles of Khalsa were also founded by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji wanted to become a warrior since young age and therefore took lessons in Sanskrit and Persian and learned military skills.
Before his death, Guru Gobind Singh Ji abolished all other Gurus and decalred 'Guru Granth Sahib' as the permanent Guru of Sikhs.
Guru Gobind Singh Ji was known as patron of scholars because he had almost 52 writers and poets in his court.
