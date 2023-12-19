Goa Liberation Day 2023: Date, Year Of Independence, History & Significance

The 'Goa Liberation Day' is celebrated every year to commemorate the liberation of the coastal state from Portuguese rule in the year 1961. On this special day, there is a sense of pride and independence in the air as the golden sun rises over the beautiful state of Goa. Liberation Day in Goa marks a historic event that resonates with resilience and freedom. It is a day to celebrate and remember how the people of Goa united for freedom and harmony.

Every year, Goans unite to celebrate this historic occasion with enthusiasm and joy as it represents the victory of the people's will over colonial tyranny. Goa Liberation Day is celebrated by the people of Goa with a lot of excitement. The Governor and the Chief Minister extend their greetings and remember the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the independence of the state. Torchlight rallies are taken out from different locations and various cultural events are held in the state to mark the day.