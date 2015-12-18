Happy Independence Day, Goa: The Forgotten War of Freedom

While India attained independence from the British Raj on 15 August 1947, Goa was still languishing under four and a half century of Portuguese rule.

The Portuguese were among the very first to colonise parts of India, and were the last to leave.

Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961, on 19 December. Armed guerrillas, satyagrahis, journalists and even legendary film artists fought for Goa’s independence.