Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Unique Ways to Decorate Your Home for the Festival Here

Here are some home decoration ideas you can try this Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 to celebrate the festive spirit and spread happiness:

Lights

The most important item you need to decorate your house beautifully is lights. You can find different decorative fairy lights in the market that are unique and can help to deck up your home.

You can add colourful fairy lights in different corners of your home. Remember to put them in your puja room as well before bringing the Lord Ganesha idol.

Fresh Flowers

No puja is complete without fresh flowers. While you need flowers during the prayer ceremonies, you can also add them to your puja room as decorative pieces.