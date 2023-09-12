Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav is an auspicious festival of Hindus celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. The festival is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha – one of the Hindu gods. Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta, one who removes obstacles from the lives of his devotees.
Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and is considered as the god of new beginnings, wisdom, and intelligence. Ganeshotsav is recognised with great fanfare in India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.
Let us read about the correct date of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, timings, rituals, Shubh, Muhurat, history, and significance.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date: When Will Ganeshotsav Be Celebrated in India?
According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. As per English calendar, it falls in either August or September.
This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.
Ganesh Visarjan 2023 Date: When Will It Take Place?
Ganesh Visarjan falls on the 10th day of Ganeshotsav. Therefore, Ganesh Visarjan 2023 will take place on Thursday, 28 September.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Time: Shubh Muhurat and Tithi
According to Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat and Tithi of Ganesh Chaturthi includes the following:
Chaturthi Tithi Starts: 12:39 pm on 18 September 2023.
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 1:43 pm on 19 September 2023.
Ganesh Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat: 11:01 am to 01:28 pm (19 September 2023).
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Rituals
Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival, celebrated as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is worshipped in almost every household along with special puja and rituals, which is believed to bring good luck, fortune, and prosperity.
On the 10th and last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a nearby river with full devotion, and this ceremony is called as Ganesh Visarjan. Ganesh Chaturthi rituals include the following:
1. Decoration of Ganesh Idols: Placement of Ganesh idols on elevated platforms in houses or decorated outdoor tents.
2. Pranapratishtha: A rite in which the Ganesh idols are brought to life.
3. Shhodashopachara: The Ganesh Puja is performed in 16 different ways. The idols are smeared with red and yellow flowers, along with red sandalwood paste. Vedic and Ganesh Upanishad hymns are chanted continuously.
4. Presenting Sweet Delicacies: Coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks (the favorite dish of Lord Ganesha) are presented before the Ganesh idols.
5. Ganesh Visarjan: The last and final ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi, in which the Ganesh idols are immersed in rivers. It is believed that the idols return to Mount Kailas, the home of Shiva and Parvati.
Ganesh Chaturthi History, Significance, and Celebration
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the beloved son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Lord Shiva cut off the head of Lord Ganesha, and later replaced it with an elephant head. This is the reason the elephant-headed god is worshipped to bring good luck, wisdom, and prosperity.
The promotion of Ganesh Chaturthi dates back to Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who suggested people to hold special Ganesh Chaturthi rituals against the Mughal Empire.
Lokmanya Tilak, the Indian freedom fighter and social reformer, also promoted Ganesh Chaturthi processions and prayers during the struggle for independence against British colonial rule.
Lord Ganesha is known by several names including Ekdanta, Lambodara, Vighnaharta, and more. The worship of Lord Ganesha is considered auspicious among Hindus, and is always performed before any important task or venture, so that the chances of any obstacles and disasters will get removed.
The significance of Ganesh Chaturthi festival is vast. On the occasion people gather and worship Lord Ganesha with an intention to seek divine blessings, and get the hardships and obstacles removed from their lives.
