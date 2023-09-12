Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival, celebrated as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is worshipped in almost every household along with special puja and rituals, which is believed to bring good luck, fortune, and prosperity.

On the 10th and last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a nearby river with full devotion, and this ceremony is called as Ganesh Visarjan. Ganesh Chaturthi rituals include the following:

1. Decoration of Ganesh Idols: Placement of Ganesh idols on elevated platforms in houses or decorated outdoor tents.

2. Pranapratishtha: A rite in which the Ganesh idols are brought to life.

3. Shhodashopachara: The Ganesh Puja is performed in 16 different ways. The idols are smeared with red and yellow flowers, along with red sandalwood paste. Vedic and Ganesh Upanishad hymns are chanted continuously.

4. Presenting Sweet Delicacies: Coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks (the favorite dish of Lord Ganesha) are presented before the Ganesh idols.

5. Ganesh Visarjan: The last and final ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi, in which the Ganesh idols are immersed in rivers. It is believed that the idols return to Mount Kailas, the home of Shiva and Parvati.