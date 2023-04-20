Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2023: Moon Sighting Dates in Saudi Arabia, India

France & UK- The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) of France and the UK’s Islamic Relief, Wifaqul Ulama have asked their Muslim residents to sight the New Moon of the month of Shawwal 1444 on 20 April 2023, the 29th Ramaḍān 1444.

New Zealand- The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand will sight the Eid moon on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

Pakistan- Muslims in Pakistan started fasting with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia and othe Arab states thus today, Thursday, 20 April 2023 will be their 29th day of Ramadan and the first day of Eid al Fitr will be decided and confirmed today.

Muslims in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal will consider their 29th day of Ramadan on Friday.

Australia- "The Australian Fatwa Council is pleased to announce to the Australian Muslim community that Friday, 21st of April 2023, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1444AH."

The Australian National Imams Council said in a statement, "The Day of Eid Al-Fitr will be on Saturday, 22nd of April 2023, and the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1444AH".

Canada- Association of Muslims in Canada said, "This year, Eid ul Fitr 2023 is expected to be celebrated on Friday, April 21, 2023. However, the exact date is subject to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal 1444AH, 10th month of Islamic Calendar".