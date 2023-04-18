Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Date, Timing, Rituals & Celebration on Eid Al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr is an important and auspicious festival of the Muslims all over the world. It is a religious holiday for the people. This day also marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar and the end of Ramadan, one-month fast. It signifies the beginning of feast and celebration thus it is also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast."

Ramadan is considered as the time of fasting, prayer, and self reflection while on the day of Eid-al-Fitr, people enjoy together, meet friends and family, eat good food, go shopping, and exchange gifts. The festival calls for forgiveness and renewal of one’s faith and commitment to serving humanity. It reminds us of the importance of unity, love, and compassion. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr may vary in different parts of the world depending on the sighting of the moon.

Let's know the date and time, rituals, and celebrations of Eid-al-Fitr 2023.