Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Date, Timing, Rituals & Celebration on Eid Al-Fitr
Eid-al-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on 21 April or 23 April, depending on the sighting of the moon.
Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr is an important and auspicious festival of the Muslims all over the world. It is a religious holiday for the people. This day also marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar and the end of Ramadan, one-month fast. It signifies the beginning of feast and celebration thus it is also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast."
Ramadan is considered as the time of fasting, prayer, and self reflection while on the day of Eid-al-Fitr, people enjoy together, meet friends and family, eat good food, go shopping, and exchange gifts. The festival calls for forgiveness and renewal of one’s faith and commitment to serving humanity. It reminds us of the importance of unity, love, and compassion. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr may vary in different parts of the world depending on the sighting of the moon.
Let's know the date and time, rituals, and celebrations of Eid-al-Fitr 2023.
Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Date & Timing
Eid al-Fitr 2023 is expected to be celebrated from Friday, 21 April 2023, to Sunday 23 April 2023. The exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.
For example, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated in Kerala a day prior to the rest of the country because the moon sighting adheres to the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon. Kerala is the only Indian state whose Eid-ul-Fitr date is decided by the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, in Kashmir, Eid-al-Fitr is determined by the grand mufti of the state who declares the beginning of the festival based on moon sighting timings.
Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: Rituals & Celebration
After observing Ramadan's one-month fast, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with great zest and enthusiasm. On the occasion of Eid, people prepare tasty traditional dishes, wear new clothes, shop for their friends and family, spend time with closed ones and celebrate life in general. Muslims are only allowed to break their fast on Eid ul-Fitr during the entire month of Shawwal.
Muslim girls and women apply henna on their hands, decorate houses and dress up in their traditional dress. Men go to the mosque to offer prayers and these prayers are offered in congregation in open fields, mosques, and community centers.
The celebration may differ from region to region but Eid al-Fitr brings joy, unity, and peace to the community, reminding us about the importance of faith, family, community, and values like compassion, generosity, and gratitude. They pray for peace and try and help the needy so that everyone can be a part of the celebration on the auspicious day.
