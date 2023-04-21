Eid Mubarak Gift Ideas: 20 Best Eid-Al-Fitr Gifts for Loved Ones

Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr is an important and auspicious festival of the Muslims all over the world. It is a religious holiday for the people. Eid-al-Fitr marks the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar and the end of Ramadan. It marks the beginning of feast and celebration and is known as "Festival of Breaking the Fast."
During the Eid, people spend their time in prayers, self reflection, enjoying together, meeting friends and family, eating good food, shopping, and exchanging gifts. The festival calls for forgiveness and charity. People help those in need so that they can also be the part of the celebration and thus contribute in serving humanity. Eid-al-Fitr reminds us of the importance of unity, love, and compassion.
People are always confused so as to what should they gift their friends and family thus we are here with a list of gifting options for Eid-ul-Fitr 2023.
1. When you have children around the house you can gift them toys they would like to play with. Don't give them any random toys, give them gifts that will help them learn like a puzzle, building blocks, remote control cars, word games, etc.
2. Children are most excited about the gifts and they expect to be surprised every year. Thus, never make a mistake of repeating their gifts. Something that they would like and wouldn't even spoil them includes stationary stuff like colorful pens, pencils, crayons, coloring books, diaries, etc.
3. If anyone from your friends or family enjoys reading books, you can gift them books from their favorite genres like thriller, romantic, easy read, bed time stories for children, fictional or non-fictional books.
4. Who doesn't like getting a new pair of jeans or their favorite kurti for the Eid celebration. Thus, clothes are one of the safest option for gifting if you know fashion and the taste of the person you are gifting the clothes.
5. You can also gift people religious books like the ones with Islamic moral stories and stories of prophets. This will help know about their culture and religion. Some famous Islamic books for children are Qisas Al-Anbiya, Stories of the Prophet in the Holy Quran, and The Best Eid Ever.
6. You can always prepare a gift hamper with favorite chocolates of your friends and family. It will always add sweetness to your celebration.
7. Photo frames and albums are also a great Eid gifting idea since it helps us keep memories alive and keep the people we love closer to us.
8. Everyone likes a piece of minimalist jewelry and you can gift them the same as per their taste and preference. You can buy a charm bracelet, a pair of earrings, rose gold jewellery, or get a customized gift for your loved one!
9. If you have friends and family who love to drink tea or coffee, you can gift them an assorted gift hampers with different flavors.
10. If you have friends who have a habit of using perfumes and mists you can gift them branded perfumes.
11. You can give people scented candles, diffusers, or incense sticks for their home, They can light them on special days when they want their home smelling good.
12. You can bake at home and make cupcakes, chocolate date balls, cakes, fruit cakes, etc and prepare a gift hamper with home-made bakery goods.
13. Something that's really small but very special includes a hand made gift card. You can prepare a gift card if you have interest in arts and crafts and give to your loved ones with a special message.
14. You can gift handbags, wallets, or belts to your family and closed ones Some brands have limited edition and exclusive pieces for the Eid celebration.
15. You can give gift cards to people if you are confused about gifting and you are confused about their taste or what they would like or not.
16. A travel prayer rug is a great gift option for people who are more religious or spiritual and it will be really handy and useful during the Ramdan days.
17. Watches are a timeless gifts and nobody can go wrong with it. A simple grey or golden wrist watch is a classic yet simple gift for you loved ones.
18. You could create a separate gift hamper for people who love healthy delicacies and sweets. You can also add healthy dried fruits and nuts to the box like almonds, dates, a jar of honey, pistachios, and more!
19. Electronic gadgets are a great luxury Eid gift has become fairly common these days. You can choose for your loved ones from different options like a Bluetooth speaker, a power bank, headphones/earphones, or a new phone!
20. Nowadays, the trend of sneakers has been popular and what better than a matching sneaker with the outfit to add a little coolness to your ethnic vibe. You can gift your friends one of the limited edition.
