Diwali 2023 Calendar: When is Dhanteras, Deepavali, Bhai Dooj & Govardhan Puja?

Diwali or Deepawali is an auspicious occasion for Hindus. It is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Diwali is a festival of lights observed on the new moon of Kartik month - 20 days after Dussehra or Vijayadashami. The dates of Diwali change every year, however, it generally falls in the month of October or November, depending upon the lunar calendar.

This year, Diwali or Deepawali will be celebrated on Sunday, 12 November 2023. However, the five day festivities will begin on 10 November with Dhanteras and conclude on 14 November with Bhai Dooj. Let us check out the full Diwali 2023 calendar below with dates, puja timings, and shubh muhurat of Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.