Diwali 2023 Calendar: When is Dhanteras, Deepavali, Bhai Dooj & Govardhan Puja?

Diwali or Deepawali is an auspicious occasion for Hindus. It is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Diwali is a festival of lights observed on the new moon of Kartik month - 20 days after Dussehra or Vijayadashami. The dates of Diwali change every year, however, it generally falls in the month of October or November, depending upon the lunar calendar.
This year, Diwali or Deepawali will be celebrated on Sunday, 12 November 2023. However, the five day festivities will begin on 10 November with Dhanteras and conclude on 14 November with Bhai Dooj. Let us check out the full Diwali 2023 calendar below with dates, puja timings, and shubh muhurat of Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.
Diwali 2023 Calendar: Dates, Timings, and Shubh Muhurat of All Five Festivals
Here is the 5 day calendar of Diwali 2023 including all festivals Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.
1. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi: It marks the first day of Diwali festivities, and is also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi. Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion for new beginnings that is why people purchase gold, silver, utensils, and other household items on this day. According to Hindu Calendar, Dhanteras falls on Trayodashi or 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashvin or Kartika.
Dhanteras 2023 Date: Friday, 10 November 2023.
Trayodashi Tithi Starts: 12:35 pm (10 November).
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 1:57 pm (11 November)
Shubh Muhurat: 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm (1 hour 56 minutes).
Pradosh Kaal: 5:30 pm to 8:08 pm.
Vrishabha Kaal: 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm.
2. Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas: It is the second day of Diwali festivities. On this day, people clean their houses and get rid of unwanted and old household items. People worship Lord Hanuman and Goddess Kali on the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi.
Choti Diwali Date: Saturday, 11 November 2023.
Kali Chaudas Muhurat: 11:39 pm to 12:32 am (12 Nov).
Hanuman Puja on Saturday, 11 November 2023
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 1:57 pm (11 Nov).
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 2:44 pm (12 Nov).
3. Diwali or Deepawali: It is one of the major events of the five day festival of Diwali. People celebrate this day with great pomp and show. Houses are decorated with lights and candles. Hindus worship goddess Lakshmi on the occasion of Deepawali.
Diwali 2023 Date: Sunday, 12 November 2023.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat (12 Nov): 5:39 pm to 07:35 pm (1 Hour 56 Minutes).
Pradosh Kaal: 5:29 pm to 8:08 pm.
Vrishabha Kaal: 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm.
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 2:44 pm on 12 Nov.
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 2:56 pm on 13 Nov.
4. Govardhan Puja: Also known as Annakoot, it is the fourth day of Diwali festival. On this day, people worship Lord Krishna and offer him a mountain of food.
Govardhan Puja 2023 Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2023.
Pratahkala Muhurat: 6:43 am to 8:52 am (2 Hours 9 Minutes).
Pratipada Tithi Begins: 2:56 pm on 13 Nov.
Pratipada Tithi Ends: 2:36 pm on 14 Nov.
5. Bhai Dooj: The fifth and last day of 5 day Diwali festival is Bhai Dooj. On this day sisters pray for the good health and well being of their brothers, and apply tilak (vermilion) on their foreheads as a part of ritual. Brothers in turn offer gifts to their sisters and give them blessings.
Bhai Dooj 2023 Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2023.
Aparahna Time Begins: 1:10 pm.
Aparahna Time Ends: 3:19 pm.
Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 1:10 PM to 03:19 (14 Nov).
Dwitiya Tithi Starts: 2:36 pm (14 Nov).
Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 1:47 pm (15 Nov).
