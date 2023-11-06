Diwali 2023 Date: Deepawali Puja Muhurat, Tithi, Ways To Celebrate With Family

Deepawali or Diwali is the festival of lights and it is one of the most popular festivals in India. People patiently wait to celebrate Diwali with their friends, family and loved ones. It is a time to get together and share laughter and sweets. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, on this day, Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshmana returned to Ayodhya after staying fourteen years in the forest. Therefore, this festival is extremely important for all Hindus.
People also worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali because they believe she was born on this day during the churning of the cosmic ocean. She is the most important deity during Diwali Puja. Diwali 2023 is set to be observed on 12 November, all over India. People have already started cleaning their houses and preparing for the festival of lights.
Here are the puja date, time, tithi, and other important details about Diwali 2023 you should note if you want to celebrate the festival and conduct prayers at home. Read till the end to know the rituals to celebrate Deepawali.
Diwali 2023: Deepawali Puja Tithi
According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed on Amavasya, which is the 15th day of the month of Kartik. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha during Deepawali Puja.
Diwali 2023 is set to be observed on 12 November, by the devotees. Here are the puja muhurat and tithi you must note before organising the ceremonies:
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 6:11 PM to 8:15 PM.
Amavasya tithi start time: 2:44 PM on 12 November 2023.
Amavasya tithi end time: 2:56 PM on 13 November 2023.
You should remember the puja date and timings to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.
Diwali 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are a few ways you can make Diwali 2023 special for all your loved ones:
Spend Time with Family
One of the most important things you should not miss on Diwali is to spend time with your loved ones. Make sure to spend as much time as you can with your parents and relatives. Keep all your work and stress aside to make memories because this time will not come back.
Eat Sweets
Diwali is incomplete without kaju katli and barfi. Eat sweets and share them with your friends and family. You can also try making different types of sweets at home during the festival.
Exchange Gifts
The best way to make Diwali special is to give gifts to your friends and family. Make sure to select gifts that are not only precious but also useful. This will help to express your love for your family.
