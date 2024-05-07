Tagore’s Women and Ray’s 'Charulata’: In a League of Their Own

17 April 2024 marked the 60th birth anniversary of celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s Charulata (1964) based on Nastaneer (The Broken Nest) a novelette of around 80 pages, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1901. Its translator, Mary M Lago, describes it as "one of Tagore’s best works of fiction.”

On Tagore's birth anniversary today on 7 May, it is only fitting for a lookback.

The story of the film and the original literary piece took place in 1879 when the Bengal Renaissance was almost at its peak. Western thoughts of freedom and individuality were just about to ruffle the age-old feathers of a feudal society.

Thinking men were responding to it and some changes were already in motion. Women’s liberation was being talked about, but not much beyond a few cases of widow remarriage and education.