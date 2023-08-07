'Ghare Baire': The Futility of Nationalism in Tagore’s Tale on Politics & Love

Ghare Baire tells the story of Bimala, married to Nikhilesh, the landlord of Sukhsayar in North Bengal (now in Bangladesh). Bimala is the central character as she represents the ‘home’ and with the help and persuasion of her husband, steps into a ‘world’ she did not know of or about.

Sandip Mukherjee, a leader of a political movement known as Swadeshi, comes to Sukhsayar, the estate of his friend Nikhilesh Choudhury, to spend a night before proceeding to Rangpur, a neighbouring town where he has a mission to spread his gospel of Swadeshi perpetuated with the continuous chant of Bande Mataram – Hail My Motherland.

Bimala learns to use this chant from Sandip. She tells him how she had goosebumps when she heard the chorus in the crowd rise to chant Bande Mataram at the first public speech Sandip made in the courtyard. When she is initiated first into this chant by Sandip, she repeats it after him, responding to his welcome.

Nikhilesh does not take to Curzon’s policy and does not believe in the counter movement that hinges on the boycott of British goods. He feels that this will place the poor subjects of his land, Hindus and Muslims, farmers, fishermen, grocers, and hawkers at a financial disadvantage and this would go against his responsibility as the rajah of his subjects.