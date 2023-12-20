Christmas 2023: 10 Interesting Facts About Christmas

1. In 1843, the custom of sending Christmas cards began. At the time, Sir Henry Cole worked as a senior civil servant and he helped set up what would become the Post Office. He wanted to try and encourage it to be used by ordinary people. His idea of Christmas cards was created, and they were initially sold for only 1 shilling each. The custom slowly became more popular throughout the years and almost 170 years later, we still love to send our beloved friends and family a Christmas card to wish them well.

2. Christmas's biggest gift ever sent was in 1865 when Edouard de Laboulaye proposed a gift from France to the United States to commemorate their commitment to democracy and honor the late President Abraham Lincoln. The Statue of Liberty was officially dedicated in 1886 and has since become an iconic symbol of the United States.

3. Jingle Bells is a favorite song for many people, but they don't know that in 1965, it became not just the first Christmas song but the first song ever to be played in space. During the Gemini 6A space flight, it was broadcast as a prank from the astronauts to those down below. In addition, Jingle Bells was originally a song written for the American holiday of Thanksgiving and not Christmas. The original title for the song was 'The One Horse Open Sleigh'.