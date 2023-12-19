5 Best Christmas Recipes 2023: Make These Easy Snacks & Desserts At Home

Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Licious,

Creamy polenta and aroma of Madras Curry Sauce perfectly balance the succulent delight that is Pan-Fried Atlantic Salmon. The succulent Atlantic salmon steak, expertly seasoned and pan-fried to a golden brown, is a culinary symphony. This dish is a delightful combination of flavours and textures, especially when paired with the zesty punch of Madras Curry Sauce and the velvety richness of creamy polenta.

RECIPE

Ingredients:

Atlantic Salmon Medium Size Steak

Vegetable oil

Butter

Salt

Pepper

Madras Curry Sauce

Vegetable oil

Cloves

Ginger finely chopped

Green chilli finely chopped

Curry leaves

Sliced onions

Turmeric

Coriander powder

Black pepper

Chopped tomato

Mango Puree

Coconut milk

Polenta

Water

Milk

Thyme

Method:

1. First, prepare the sauce. Heat oil in a pan, add the cloves, ginger, chilli and curry leaves and saute for a minute. Add the sliced onions and saute for 2-3 minutes or until translucent, then add the turmeric, coriander and black pepper and saute for 1 more minute. Add the tomato and saute for 2 minutes, then add mango puree. Cook for another 2-3 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk and simmer it for another 2-3 minutes. Set aside.

2. For polenta, take a pan, heat butter and toast the polenta. Add in the water and milk. Cook until the polenta softens on low flame. Add in the thyme and salt. Make sure the polenta is creamy.

3. Season the Salmon filet with salt, pepper and oil. Heat butter in a non-stick pan, and add the filets over medium heat. Make sure you put the skin side down first so that the skin turns crispy or until golden brown. Flip the salmon and cook it for another 3-4 minutes basting it often.

4. To serve, Place the fish on large plates. Pour some of the sauce over and around the fish, and spoon out the creamy polenta on the side.