UGC NET 2023 Result For December Cycle to be Out This Week; Details Here
UGC NET 2023 Result for the December cycle is expected to be out this week and then the June session will begin.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
UGC NET result 2023: People who aim to become assistant professors and research scholars appear for the UGC NET exam in India. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET exam twice a year- once in June and the second one in December. The UGC NET December 2022 exam was held from 21 February to 16 March 2023. The results for the same are expected to be released this week on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC NET exam was conducted in 32 shifts at 663 centers across 186 cities in India and more than 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in five phases for 83 subjects in total. The UGC NET 2023 answer key was released on 23 March 2023 and candidates could raise objections till 25 March 2023.
Candidates will have to use their roll number and date of birth to login and check their result. The UGC NET result 2023 will contain the candidate's details like name, roll number, subject, and marks in each paper.
After the results are declared, candidates whose names are mentioned on the merit list will be eligible to apply for assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF) in various universities and colleges across the country. The qualifying marks and cut off marks for each subject for the UGC NET exam differs depending on the category.
The UGC NET June 2023 cycle is scheduled from 13 to 22 June 2023. Candidates who could not clear the December 2022 cycle can apply for the June 2023 cycle. The application process for the UGC NET June 2023 cycle will begin soon and the candidates will be able to apply on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
How to Check UGC NET 2023 Result for December Cycle?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the "UGC NET Result 2023 for December Cycle".
You will have to enter your roll number and date of birth to login.
Click on the "Submit" button.
The UGC NET Result 2023 for the December cycle will appear on your screen.
You can check and download the result or take a print out for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: UGC NET Result UGC NET 2023
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.