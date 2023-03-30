UGC NET 2023 Result: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in for Details; Know Important Dates
UGC NET 2023 Result: Know the correct steps to download the result from ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the UGC NET 2023 result very soon. Candidates should note that the UGC NET results will be declared on the official website for them to check and download their respective scores. The website that one should visit to download the result is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is essential for interested and concerned candidates to stay alert so they can get to know the exact result date. All details will be available soon.
The UGC NET 2023 result will be based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key. They should check the details mentioned on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in carefully. The ones who appeared for the UGC NET exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the NTA to formally announce their results on the website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announces all the latest details on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result date and timings will also be declared on the site soon.
UGC NET 2023 Exam: Important Dates
As per the latest official details, the UGC NET 2023 answer key was formally declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 23 March. The objection window was open for all candidates till 25 March.
The UGC NET December 2022 exam was conducted in five phases for 83 subjects. The exam took place for more than 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres all over India.
Approximately, 8,34,537 candidates sat for the UGC NET exam this time. The test was held from 21 February to 16 March, for all candidates who registered for it.
Now, everyone who appeared for the exam is patiently waiting for the UGC NET results to be released by the National Testing Agency so they can check if they have qualified for it.
UGC NET 2023 Result: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the UGC NET 2023 result online, once released:
Visit the site – ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the link that states UGC NET 2023 Result on the home page
Enter your registered login credentials and tap on the submit option once you are done
Your UGC NET result will appear on the screen
Check the scores and personal details mentioned in the result
Download it from the website and take a printout of the result
