TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Notification Out on the Website, Check Details

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Check the notification on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially issued a notification for the recruitment of Group 1 service. The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 can check the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in.

The website contains all the latest information about the recruitment drive and important dates. It is to be noted that the registrations for TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 will take place online only on the official website.

Candidates should check all the important dates before applying for the TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 to avoid any confusion later on.

The official website of TSPSC - www.tspsc.gov.in. will help students to stay informed and updated about the recruitment drive. They can also find the official notification released by the TSPSC on the website.

The official notification published by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) contains information about the registration dates, eligibility criteria and vacancy details.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Registration Dates, Exam Dates and Vacancy Details

Candidates should note that the recruitment drive for TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 will begin on 2 May 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive online till 31 May 2022. It is to be noted that the applications will be accepted only through the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in.

Any online application after the deadline which is 31 May 2022 will not be accepted by the Commission.

The Preliminary Exam which will be Objective Type is expected to be held in July or August 2022. The Main Exam which will be a Written Test will most probably be conducted in November or December 2022.

It is to be noted that the exact dates of the exams will be announced later for the candidates who will register for the TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to fill up vacancies of more than 500, approximately 503 vacancies.

Candidates can check further details on the eligibility, educational qualification and other details on the notification posted by the TSPC.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 online:

  • Go to the official website of TSPSC - www.tspsc.gov.in.

  • Click on the Application link on the homepage.

  • Enter your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth to log in and provide the OTP.

  • Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee and click on submit.

  • Download the form and take a printout.

