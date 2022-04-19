APJEE 2022 Registration Begins Today on the Website, Check Application Process
The application process for APJEE 2022 will start on 19 April and the last date to apply is 15 June 2022.
The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh (APDHTE) will officially begin the application process for APJEE 2022 on Tuesday, 19 April 2022.
Interested candidates can start applying for the APJEE 2022 once the registration process begins on Tuesday, 19 April 2022.
It is to be noted that the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022 application form can be accessed via the official website by the candidates.
The official website that the candidates can use to download the APJEE 2022 application form is apdhte.nic.in.
The website also contains important information about the examination that might be helpful for the candidates. It is important to keep a check on the official site for all the latest updates.
APJEE 2022: Important Dates
The application process for APJEE 2022 will start on 19 April 2022 and the last date to apply for the examination is 15 June 2022.
All the information about the registration and the exam dates is available on the official website – apdhte.nic.in.
Candidates applying for the exam should note that the admit cards for the APJEE 2022 will be available for download on 18 June 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25 June 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
The latest information is mentioned on the official website – apdhte.nic.in. so the candidates are requested to go through the details before applying for APJEE 2022.
How to Apply for APJEE 2022
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022:
Visit the official website of APDHTE – apdhte.nic.in.
Click on the APJEE 2022 registration link available on the homepage.
Enter all the registrations details correctly and click on submit.
Login to your account by using the registration details and filling out the application form on the website.
Upload all the required documents and check the details that you have entered.
Pay the application fee and click on submit.
Download the confirmation page from the APDHTE website.
Take a printout of the form.
It is to be noted that the deadline for applying for APJEE 2022 is 15 June 2022.
