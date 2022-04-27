Bank of India Recruitment 2022 To Fill Up 696 Vacancies: How To Apply
Applications are open till 10 May 2022.
The Bank of India (BOI) has released an official notification inviting eligible and interested candidates to apply for posts available in the organisation. The vacancies are for officers in various streams up to Scale IV on regular and contract bases.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 696 posts and candidates can apply on the official website at bankofindia.co.in. Candidates must note that the application window is open only till 10 May 2022.
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies
Economist: 2 posts
Statistician: 2 posts
Risk Manager: 2 posts
Credit Analyst: 53 posts
Credit Officers: 484 posts
Tech Appraisal: 9 posts
IT Officer - Data Centre: 42 posts
Manager IT: 21 posts
Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts
Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts
Senior Manager (Network Security): 5 posts
Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 posts
Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Windows: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre) - Cloud Virtualization: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre) - Storage & Backup Technologies: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre - Network Virtualization on SDN-Cisco ACI): 4 Posts
Manager (Database Expert): 5 Posts
Manager (Technology Architect): 2 Posts
Manager (Application Architect): 2 Posts
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The selection process will depend on the number of applicants or eligible candidates. It might include an online test/GD or a personal interview.
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Visit the official website of the Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, click on "CAREERS."
Then click on the link that reads "Recruitment of Officers in various streams up to Scale IV- Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021."
A new window will appear, click on 'Apply Online.'
Choose the tab, "Click here for New Registration' and enter your name, contact number and Email-Id."
A provisional registration number and password will be generated. Take note of it.
After filling in all the details, click on "save and next."
Click on "Validate your details" and the "Save & Next" button.
Candidates can upload their photo and signature.
Click on "COMPLETE REGISTRATION" after rechecking the form and the uploaded documents.
Click on the "payment" tab and pay the application fee.
