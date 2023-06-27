ADVERTISEMENT
Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Apply for More Than 4000 Vacancies Now; Details

The last date to apply for the Talathi Bharti jobs is 17 July. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Jobs
2 min read
The Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department has issued an official notification on the official website mahabhumi.gov.in regarding the recruitment to different Talathi positions.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for different Talathi Bharti jobs till 17 July by following the steps mentioned below. The selection of candidates for Talathi posts will be based on a written test that will be held by the concerned authorities anytime between 17 August and 12 September 2023.

Let us read about the Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023 eligibility, educational qualification, number of vacancies, salary, selection criteria, and more details below.

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Online Application Process

The online application process for different Talathi Bharti jobs started from Monday, 26 June 2023.

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Total Number of Vacancies

The Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023 is being held for 46,444 posts across different divisions of Maharashtra including:

  • Amravati: 288 Posts 

  • Chatrapati Shambhaji Nagar Division (Aurangabad): 939 Posts

  • Konkan Division: 838 Posts

  • Nagpur Division: 727 Posts

  • Nashik Division: 985 Posts

  • Pune Division: 887 Posts

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Talathi Bharti posts must have completed a a graduation degree and MSCIT from a well recognised university or institution. Also, the applicants must be well versed with reading, writing, and speaking in Marathi language.

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidates must be 19 to 38 years. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates who will be selected under the Talathi Bharti Recruitment process will get a salary of Rs 25,500-81,100 per month.

The candidates have to appear in a 200 marks written test to get selected for Talathi Bharti posts. The overall examination scheme is as follows:

Marathi Language: 50 marks (25 questions)

English: 50 marks (25 questions)

General Aptitude: 50 marks (25 questions)

Intellectual Test: 50 marks (25 questions)

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 200

Check the official notification for a detailed information.

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

How To Apply for Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023?

  • Go to the official websites, mahabhumi.gov.in or mahabhumilink.

  • On the appeared home page, navigate to the direct link that reads as 'Talathi Recruitment 2023-24 Revenue Department, Maharashtra State'.

  • Now click on the direct registration link.

  • An application form will show up on the screen.

  • Fill all the required details on the application form.

  • Upload all the required details.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

