MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Registration Today: Apply on esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is getting ready to begin the registration process for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 today, Monday, 26 June, for all interested people. It is important to note that the application process will take place on the official website - esb.mp.gov.in. All interested and eligible candidates are requested to register themselves soon and stay alert to know the latest updates from the selection board. It is important to stay informed.
The MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration dates are available online. As per the latest official details, the application process is set to take place from 26 June to 10 July. To know all the latest details and important dates, you have to visit the website - esb.mp.gov.in. The MPESB announces all important dates on its website for interested and eligible candidates.
You are requested to go through the eligibility criteria, application fees, and other important details mentioned online before applying for the MP Police Constable Recruitment on Monday. It is important to know the important updates before registering for the exam.
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will hold the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 exam on 12 August, for all registered candidates.
Candidates belonging to unreserved categories must pay an application fee of Rs 500 and the ones belonging to reserved categories have to pay Rs 250. One should take note of these details.
The examination is set to take place in thirteen districts, as per the latest updates. Candidates can make changes to their application form on 15 July, according to the dates mentioned on the schedule.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up approximately 7090 MP Police Constable posts.
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Registration: Steps to Register
Let's take a look at the easy step-by-step process you should follow to complete the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Go to the official website - esb.mp.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that says "MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023" on the homepage.
A new page will display on your device.
Key in your credentials and register yourself.
Now, open the application form and fill in the details carefully.
Upload your documents and pay the fee online.
Click on submit once you are done filling out the form.
Save a copy of the registration form for your reference.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
