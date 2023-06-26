MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Registration Today: Apply on esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is getting ready to begin the registration process for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 today, Monday, 26 June, for all interested people. It is important to note that the application process will take place on the official website - esb.mp.gov.in. All interested and eligible candidates are requested to register themselves soon and stay alert to know the latest updates from the selection board. It is important to stay informed.

