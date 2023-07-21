SSC CPO Notification 2023 At ssc.nic.in: Eligibility, Age, Fees, Steps To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the SSC CPO Vacancy 2023 and the recruitment notification will be out tomorrow. Eligible candidates interested to join the Central Police Organization can apply on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The candidates can complete the application process and download the notification for detailed information. The SSC CPO Notification 2023 will be out on 22 July 2023 as per the SSC Calendar 2023-24. the recruitment is being held to fill in more than 4000 posts of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

Interested candidates can fill out the form from 22 July 2023 to 13 August 2023 on www.ssc.nic.in. The examination is likely to take place in October 2023. Know the details like qualifications, application fee and steps to apply below.