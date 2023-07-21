SSC CPO Notification 2023 At ssc.nic.in: Eligibility, Age, Fees, Steps To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the SSC CPO Vacancy 2023 and the recruitment notification will be out tomorrow. Eligible candidates interested to join the Central Police Organization can apply on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The candidates can complete the application process and download the notification for detailed information. The SSC CPO Notification 2023 will be out on 22 July 2023 as per the SSC Calendar 2023-24. the recruitment is being held to fill in more than 4000 posts of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.
Interested candidates can fill out the form from 22 July 2023 to 13 August 2023 on www.ssc.nic.in. The examination is likely to take place in October 2023. Know the details like qualifications, application fee and steps to apply below.
Who is Eligible For SSC CPO 2023?
Sub Inspector in Delhi Police & CAPFs: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police (Males only): A valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) as on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Standard Tests.
What is the Age Criteria For SSC CPO 2023?
Interested candidates must be between 20 to 25 years old if they want to appear for the SSC CPO Exam 2023..
SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: FAQs
How many vacancies are there in SSC CPO 2023?
There are 4300 vacancies under SSC CPO 2023 recruitment drive.
What is the last date of registration for SSC CPO 2023?
The last date to register for SSC CPO 2023 is 13th August 2023
What is the fees for SSC CPO exam?
The fees for SSC CPO exam is Rs. 100 for candidates from all categories.
What is the minimum marks in graduation for SSC CPO?
There is no minimum marks requirement in graduation for SSC CPO 2023.
How many stages are there in SSC CPO?
SSC CPO Recruitment Process includes five stages: Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II, Medical Test and Document Verification. All these stages of the examination are mandatory.
How to Apply For SSC CPO 2023?
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Apply” button.
Select “CPO Recruitment 2023” or “SI Recruitment” link.
Create a Registration ID and proceed to the application form.
Fill in the required details like Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, Qualification, and Age.
Upload your Signature, Marksheet, and Photograph and submit the application.
Pay the Registration Fees.
Take a printout of your application for future reference.
