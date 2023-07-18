SSC MTS 2023 Registration to End Soon: Apply on ssc.nic.in by 21 July; Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is getting ready to end the online registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 soon. As per the latest official details, the SSC MTS 2023 registration is set to end on 21 July. Candidates who are interested to participate in the recruitment process must complete the application steps on the official website - ssc.nic.in. One must know all the latest important updates available on the website.
The SSC MTS 2023 registration is taking place online only. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the examination must complete the steps on the website - ssc.nic.in by the deadline. Applications submitted after the last date will not be considered by the commission so interested candidates should know the rules. All the details are available online for everyone.
Candidates should note that filling out the registration form on the website is extremely simple. You must keep your documents ready and pay the registration fee on time. Take a look at the important dates before applying for the recruitment process.
SSC MTS 2023 Registration: Important Details
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently shared a notification stating that interested candidates must complete the SSC MTS 2023 registration much before the last date to avoid problems later on.
It is important to note that the commission has also announced that the registration last date will not be extended. Everyone has to submit the form online by 21 July, to sit for the exam.
After the registration process is over, candidates will be allowed to make edits to their forms. They should make the necessary edits within the deadline before the window is closed by the SSC.
The application correction window will be active from 26 July to 28 July, as per the latest details. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 3,954 vacancies.
SSC MTS 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to complete the SSC MTS 2023 registration online:
Visit the SSC website - ssc.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states SSC MTS Registration 2023 on the homepage.
Create your details to access the SSC MTS application form.
Fill out the application form carefully and provide scanned copies of the required documents.
Pay the SSC MTS application fee and click on submit.
Download the form for your reference.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
