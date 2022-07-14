SBI Clerk Notification 2022 To Be Out Soon on sbi.co.in, Check Details Here
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Notification will be released shortly on sbi.co.in, check details here.
Good news for all the candidates who are waiting for the SBI (State Bank of India) Clerk notification 2022. As per the reports, the SBI Clerk Notification 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official website, sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates should therefore regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.
The SBI Clerk Application 2022 will include all the important information related to the Clerk jobs including eligibility, age limit, exam date, and so on. To become eligible for the SBI Clerk jobs, candidates will have to qualify for the SBI Clerk exam 2022. The exam will be held in three stages - Prelims, Mains, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates will have to qualify all the three stages of the exam to get the jobs.
SBI Clerk Notification 2022: Date
As per speculations, the SBI Clerk Notification 2022 will be released soon in the month of July on the official website of SBI (sbi.co.in). The exact date has not been confirmed by the SBI yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest details about the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022.
SBI Clerk Examination 2022: Syllabus
Candidates who want to appear in the SBI examination for the posts of Clerk should prepare according to the SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022. The syllabus is different for both the exams - Prelims and Mains.
SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2022: The Prelims exam will include three subjects that candidates have to qualify. These include - Reasoning Ability Test, Quantitative Aptitude Test, and English Language.
SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2022: The Mains exam will include the same subjects as the Prelims exam. However, candidates have to qualify one more subject called 'General Awareness' in the SBI Mains exam.
SBI Clerk Application 2022: Eligibilty
Following candidates are eligible to apply for the SBI Clerk Application 2022.
All graduates, provided they have pursued their graduation from a recognized college/university.
Candidates who are in the last year of their graduation degree, provided they will submit their final graduation degree certificate on the date assigned by the SBI. Till then the application will be considered as provisional and can be canceled anytime if the documents are not submitted on time.
SBI Clerk Notification 2022: Age Limit Criteria
As per the reports, the age limit for the SBI Clerk posts 2022 is 21 to 28 years. Also, there may be upper relaxation for some candidates like Ex-servicemen. The exact information will be revealed in the official notification.
SBI Notification 2022 for Clerk Posts: Application Fee
Eligible and interested candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS categories who want to apply for the SBI 2022 Clerk posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, candidates belonging to ST/SC/PWD categories do not have to pay any application fee.
