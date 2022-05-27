SBI YONO App: Instant Digital Loan Offers up to Rs 35 Lakh, Know All the Details

The State Bank of India, SBI, the largest public sector lender in India, has recently revealed the launch of its flagship personal loan product Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on its YONO app. This aims to offer convenience to customers and promotes digital empowerment so that they do not have to visit SBI branches to apply for a personal loan. It is important to note that the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature is applicable for salaried individuals.

The ones who have a salary account at the SBI can avail the benefits of the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature. They can experience the convenience of RTXC from the comfort of their homes through the YONO app. The process is going to be hundred percent paperless and digital.