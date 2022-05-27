ADVERTISEMENT

SBI YONO App: Instant Digital Loan Offers up to Rs 35 Lakh, Know All the Details

Enjoy the benefits of Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) and apply for digital loans.

Raajwrita Dutta
Business
The State Bank of India, SBI, the largest public sector lender in India, has recently revealed the launch of its flagship personal loan product Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on its YONO app. This aims to offer convenience to customers and promotes digital empowerment so that they do not have to visit SBI branches to apply for a personal loan. It is important to note that the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature is applicable for salaried individuals.

The ones who have a salary account at the SBI can avail the benefits of the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature. They can experience the convenience of RTXC from the comfort of their homes through the YONO app. The process is going to be hundred percent paperless and digital.

It is to be noted that the process of availing the benefits of the SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) personal loan feature is an eight-step journey that is easy and instant.

The ones who are thinking of using the feature should note that the eligibility, credit checks, documentation and other processes will be completed digitally and in real time once the Xpress Credit facility is launched on the YONO app of SBI.

Before availing the benefits, it is important to understand who is eligible to use the feature. There are certain criteria that people need to keep in mind if they want to use the feature.

SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) Feature: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

  • Individuals who have a salary account with SBI can use the feature.

  • They should have a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000.

  • Employees working with: Central/State/quasi-government, central PSUS and for-profit state PSUS are eligible.

SBI Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) Feature: Important Details

It is to be noted that under the SBI Xpress Credit Personal Loan facility, people can avail of the maximum term loan amount of Rs 35 lakh. It is also important to remember that the bank claims to charge low interests.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has also stated that they do not require a security or guarantor to avail of this digital loan. All these details have been mentioned in a press release that took place on 23 May 2022.
