IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Revised Notification Released, Apply for 7858 Posts

Last date to apply for IBPS clerk recruitment is 27 October 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply online for IBPS clerk vacancy on ibps.in. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the revised advertisement for recruitment of clerks in various public sector banks. As per the revised notification, the number of vacancies has been increased to 7,858.

Interested candidates eligible for the post can fill the application form on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

Last date to apply for IBPS clerk recruitment 2021 is 27 October 2021.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to Fill Application Form

  • Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in

  • Click on CRP Clerical on home page

  • Now, click on 'Common Recruitment process for Clerical Cadre XI'

  • Go to 'Click here to apply online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks XI (CRP-Clerks-XI)'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Tap on 'Click here for new registration'

  • Key in your credentials and register

  • Enter your registration number and password

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Fill the application form and upload the required documents/ photographs

  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates applying for IBPS clerk recruitment are required to pay an application fee of Rs 850. However, SC. ST, PWBD, EXSM candidates are required to pay Rs 175 as their application fee.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Preliminary and Main Exam Syllabus

Prelims Syllabus (60 minutes duration)

  • English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks

  • Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

  • Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

Main Exam Syllabus (160 minutes duration)

  • General/ Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks

  • General English: 40 questions, 40 marks

  • Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions, 60 marks

  • Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks

